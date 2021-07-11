1,009 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 July 2021 19:34 IST

Test positivity rate at 6.8%

The capital district recorded 1,009 more COVID-19 cases and 896 recoveries as the number of active cases rose marginally to 9,751 on Sunday. Bringing relief, the test positivity rate dropped to 6.8%.

While 933 of the fresh cases have been attributed to local transmission, the source of infection was unknown in 73 cases. Three health workers were also among those who tested positive.

The district administration has currently placed under 34,137 people in quarantine as part of its COVID-19 management efforts.

The City police registered 431 cases for violation of the COVID-19 norms until 4 p.m. of the second day of the weekend lockdown on Sunday. These included 78 people who were booked under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.

A cumulative fine of ₹94,500 was also collected from 173 people who failed to wear masks and 16 who violated social distancing norms. As many as 164 motorists including 118 motorcyclists and six autoricksaw drivers were also booked for unnecessary travel. Another 782 people were reprimanded for failing to adopt precautions.