THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 October 2021 18:58 IST

The district recorded 1,001 COVID-19 cases and 747 recoveries as the active caseload continued to rise to reach 11,379 on Saturday. The test positivity rate stood at 10.4%.

As many as 49,189 people have been placed in quarantine in the district. The death toll stood at 4,990, the highest in the State.

