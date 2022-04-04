10,000 kg of rice seized from mill compound
KOCHI
Officials of the Civil Supplies Department and police on Monday seized 10,000 kgs of rice in sacks of the Food Corporation of India kept illegally in the compound of a rice mill at Fort Kochi.
Soon afterward, Civil Supplies officials sealed a ration shop whose salesmen are suspected to have links with the illegal activity.
