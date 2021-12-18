10,000 jobs up for grabs at fair

The first phase of the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission job fair has opened doors for 10,000 people to secure employment, Minister for Transport Antony Raju has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the State government’s Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission district-level job fair here on Saturday.

The Minister said the government was attempting to give shape to projects that would help educated youth get job in various sectors. The K-DISC (Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council) was framing scientific projects after understanding the difficulty involved in realising the dreams of youth for government jobs.

The K-DISC was aiming at providing employment to 20 lakh people in five years. The job fairs were intended to bring under one roof employees with talent and expertise and employers who were in need of their services.

As lack of skilled workers was the problem experienced by the industrial sector, the industries and education sectors should work together to come up with projects designed to nurture talent, Mr. Raju said. Innumerable job opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, health, knowledge, and tourism were opening up.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar inaugurated the programme organised at LBS Institute of Technology, Poojappura. Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission vice chairperson K.M. Abraham and K-DISC member secretary P.V. Unnikrishnan were present.