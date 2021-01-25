10,000 govt. offices to be declared ‘green’

Offices classified into A, B and C categories for compliance of green protocol

As many as 10,000 government offices in the State will be declared ‘green’ on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will make the official declaration via video conference at 11.30 a.m., an official statement said on Sunday.

Mr. Vijayan will also inaugurate the distribution of cheques to Haritha Karma Sena members for transferring inorganic wastes collected through local self government institutions to the Clean Kerala Company Ltd.

Following the declaration by the Chief Minister, cheques will be handed over at the respective local bodies to Haritha Karma Sena members. Heads of government offices will be handed the certificates for the compliance of green protocol at the functions.

Government offices have been classified into ‘A,’ ‘B’ and ‘C’ categories based on the norms for the compliance of green protocol. The dos and don’ts for employees and visitors will be displayed prominently at the ‘green’ offices.

Use of disposables including plastics and thermocol will be avoided. The offices will persist in their efforts to reduce the volume of wastes generated and take steps to segregate organic and inorganic wastes.

The offices have shifted gears to comply with green protocol by satisfying the criteria of the green protocol verification index, Haritha Keralam Mission executive vice chairperson T. N. Seema said.

Local Self-government Minister A. C. Moideen will preside over the inaugural function. The event can be watched live on Facebook.