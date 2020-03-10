‘₹10,000-cr. projects being implemented in Alappuzha’

The district is witnessing the implementation of development projects worth ₹10,000 crore, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has said.

He was launching a passenger-cum-tourist boat service of the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) here on Tuesday. The boat will operate on the Kottayam-Alappuzha-Kumarakom route.

SWTD office

Mr. Sudhakaran said that the initial steps had been taken to construct a new head office for the SWTD with funding from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. He said that the Kuttanad package would be implemented at any cost.

The twin-engine catamaran has a total seating capacity of 120 seats including air-conditioning facility for 40 seats.

The boat will depart the Kodimatha boat jetty in Kottayam at 7.30 a.m. and reach Alappuzha by 9.30 a.m. From Alappuzha, it will proceed to Kumarakom via Muhamma and Pathiramanal reaching the destination by 1.15 p.m. and return by 4 p.m. Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran presided.