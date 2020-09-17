₹10,000 cr. for Hill, Coastal Highways in Kerala: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that ₹10,000 crore will be spent on the Hill and Coastal Highways in the State. He was inaugurating the work on the Kuttikanam-Chappathu stretch of the Peerumade-Devikulam part of the Hill Highway through videoconferencing on Thursday.
He said the work between Peerumade and Devikulam would be completed in two phases. The highway would connect Kuttikanam, Elappara, Kattappana, Nedumkandam, Udumbanchola and Devikulam. In the first phase, the 19-km Kuttikanam-Chappathu stretch would be completed, he said.
The project got administrative sanction in 2017 and ₹80.53 crore was allocated for the work. The highway would have a width of 12 m and walkways on either side.
Resting places, public toilets and sightseeing
facilities would be arranged beside the highway.
Funds for Phase II
Mr. Vijayan said the project would be completed in 18 months. Funds for the second phase construction from Chappathu to Kattappana had already been allocated, he said.
The Chief Minister said the Hill Highway would be a landmark in the development of Idukki and would be useful for tourists visiting Thekkady, Munnar, Wagamon and Ramakkalmedu.
Funds would be made available from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board to develop other roads in the district.
Rural roads would be renovated at ₹392 crore under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative, Mr. Vijayan said.
