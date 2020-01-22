1,000 MW of solar power by 2021

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is planning to generate 1,000 MW by 2021 under the Soura project, Electricity Minister M.M. Mani has said.

After signing an agreement with Tata Power Solar System for power generation under the rooftop solar project here on Wednesday, Mr. Mani told reporters that 2,78,264 persons had registered for joining the scheme and the board had short-listed 42,500 applicants for generating 200 MW in the first phase.

The agreement was inked for setting up 50-MW solar power generating stations in the first phase. Vary Engineers Limited and Inkel Limited are the other companies that have been lined up. Work on the stations will begin in February and will be completed by June 2020.

Retendering procedures for issuing contracts for generating 150 MW are progressing. Other than rooftop, preliminary works for setting up floating panels are progressing.

The target is to generate 400 MW from the panels to be laid on the reservoirs of the Idukki project and 100 MW from Banaruasagar. Tender process for 200-MW ground-mounted solar projects too are progressing.

The Minister said State’s reservoirs had adequate storage for power generation till June and the Kudankulam power highway for seamlessly carting power will be opened soon.

This would make sourcing of power from other States easy with minimum transmission loss.