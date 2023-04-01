1,000 MSMEs to be turned into ventures with ₹100 crore turnover each

April 01, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The government aims to convert 1,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) into ventures having ₹100 crore turnover each, under the Mission 1000 project, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said here on Saturday.

He was speaking after inaugurating an MSME Summit jointly organised by the Industries department and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The industries sector in the State can be changed for the better, if there was a concerted effort.

A total of 1,39,815 ventures were launched in the State during the last fiscal, ushering in an investment of ₹8,417 and providing jobs for 2.99 lakh people. Around 35% of them were women entrepreneurs. Steps have been taken to streamline clearances for new ventures, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Managing Director S. Harikishore and Principal Secretary, Industries and NoRKA, Suman Billa were among those were present.

Manufacturing sector

In another function organised here by Kerala PSC Employees Union in connection with its golden jubilee, Mr. Rajeeve called for measures to strengthen the State’s manufacturing sector. Appointments through the Public Service Commission alone is not enough. New jobs must be created, he said.