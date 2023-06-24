HamberMenu
1,000 kg of rotten fish seized from Thrissur railway station 

June 24, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Food safety officials seized around 1,000 kg of rotten fish, which reportedly came from Odisha, at the Thrissur railway station on Saturday. The fish was meant to be transported to Sakthan Market in Thrissur.

The fish reached Thrissur on the Shalimar Express on Friday evening. However, nobody claimed it on Friday. Food safety officials examined it on Saturday after stench started emanating from the stale fish.

In all, 36 packets of fish were brought in registered in the name of four persons. Of the 1,000 kg, 500 kg was dried fish. The rotten fish was destroyed and buried. The rest was sent for a lab test.

