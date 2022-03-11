₹1,000-crore booster shot for tourism

Budget allocation for sector evokes mixed response

As the shadow of war hovers over its recovery, the State Budget 2022-23 has put forward a string of sustainable and futuristic projects along with a ₹1,000-crore loan scheme for the distressed tourism sector.

While the Budget has growth-oriented measures and investments to revive the pandemic-ravaged sector, the announcements have elicited mixed reactions from the stakeholders.

“If implemented properly, the Budget can generate extremely positive impacts in the industry. Launching cruise tourism in the State and setting up 25 eco-friendly tourism hubs will definitely boost the economy and generate more job opportunities in the sector. Since Kerala has good coastline, these projects will contribute to robust growth in the long run. Overall it’s a promising budget with reasonable allocations,” says Baby Mathew, president, Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society.

While the Budget has set aside ₹362.15 crore for planning and implementation of initiatives such as tourism hubs, and destination challenge, ₹81 crore has been earmarked for formulating marketing and promotional strategies.

Economic developement

“Post-pandemic Kerala should have focussed more on showcasing God’s Own Country 2.0 as tourism can offer economic development across the value chain, including farmers, traders and artisans. When we look at the larger picture, the Budget has no broader strategy to harness Kerala’s tourism potential. Despite tourism being the most successful sector in the State, the Budget is more focussed on IT. I feel we are chasing a bird in the bush leaving behind the bird in the hand,” says Jose Dominic of CGH Earth Group.

However, he adds that the Budgeter allocations for cleaning Kerala’s waterbodies will contribute towards ‘clean, green Kerala’ which is a very positive and pro-tourism development.

Upgradation of Alappuzha port into a marine tourism destination with coastal passenger terminal, viability gap funding and rejuvenation of existing destinations are among the other major projects that figure in the Budget.

Direct support

Abraham George, Managing Director of Intersight Tours and Travels, feels the Budget should have extended a more direct support to the ₹45,000-crore industry, helping to jumpstart its recovery.

“The marketing Budget could have been increased as it’s the need of the hour. The ₹,1000-crore loan and interest subvention schemes are very positive steps. But often we are unable to avail the benefit due to the objection of banks. Less than 10% from nearly 800 applications were accepted by the banks when the stakeholders approached them in connection with the COVID-19 relief package. Only the direct intervention of Chief Minister can change the situation,” he says.