₹1,000-crore boost for Vizhinjam industrial corridor project

February 03, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Vizhinjam industrial corridor project received a major boost with the State Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday earmarking ₹1,000 crore through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for land acquisition for the project having an estimate of ₹5,000 crore.

The State has already decided to construct a ‘ring road’ of 63 km from Vizhinjam to Navayikkulam via Thekkada on NH-66 and 12 km from Thekkada to Mangalapuram, a key component of the ambitious Capital Region Development Project (CRDP), as part of developing the surrounding areas of Vizhinjam harbour into an extensive centre of industry and commerce.

This will become the most important industrial corridor of the State with the emergence of a township chain of industrial institutions, commercial centres and extensive accommodation facilities. The government will also take initiatives to develop industrial parks, logistics centres and residential areas with the involvement of the people living on either side of the industrial corridor, said Mr. Balagopal.

₹60,000-cr. plans

Development plans involving government, private entrepreneurs and property owners will be drawn up. It is expected to implement development plans to the tune of ₹60,000 crore in the first phase by making use of land pooling system and PPP development methods, the Minister said in the Budget.

Since Vizhinjam International Port is expected to be the most important chapter in the developmental horizon of Kerala upon its completion, the government prepares for massive development projects modelled on major international ports, by utilising the possibilities of Vizhinjam, said the Minister.