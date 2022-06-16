100% pass in SSLC exams for children in govt. homes

Health Minister Veena George on Thursday distributing sweets to the residents of Sree Chithra Home who secured 100% pass in the SSLC examination. | Photo Credit: SPL

All students in government children’s homes and observation homes under the Women and Child Development Department who appeared for the SSLC examinations have become eligible for higher studies.

As many as 101 students living in 15 children’s homes and two observation homes wrote the examinations. They are children in need of care and protection and those in conflict with law.

The Minister said the government was trying to improve their living conditions and ensure their education.

Psychological assessment and services of a counsellor were made available to them. Tuitions to improve their academic performance, services of an educator to monitor their studies, and training for those interested in the arts were also provided.

The Minister congratulated all the students who had passed and the employees who helped them achieve success.

She visited Sree Chitra Home and the Government Children’s Home at Poojappura and interacted with the children there. A painting by one of the residents of the home was presented to the Minister. She also praised the wall painting done at the home by five other children.