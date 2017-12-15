100 modern cinemas in State soon

The government is planning to open 100 modern cinema halls in the State with a view to patronising parallel cinema, Minister for Finance T.M. Thomas Isaac said here on Friday.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 22nd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) at Nishagandhi Auditorium here on Friday.

‘‘In a consumerist society, it is important to bring about a change so that every citizen is able to read poetry and literature, and enjoy art. In a departure from the usual planning exercise, the government has brought culture into the mainstream by devoting a significant proportion to it in the annual plan. We are planning to open 100 modern cinemas in the State, with which we will be able to patronise at least a morning show daily for parallel cinema,’’ the Minister said. He said that festivals such as the IFFK had become more relevant in a context where communal forces were on the ascent, and dissent was muzzled.

The Finance Minister presented the Lifetime Achievement award to Russian filmmaker Alexander Sokurov.

‘‘The IFFK is such a beautiful festival. A human at 22 years might be considered young, but for a festival, it is a lot. It is exactly the time to create a new dedicated festival venue, where filmmakers across the world can come together and listen to the opinions and criticisms of film buffs here,’’ Mr. Sokurov said.

Festival complex

Culture Minister A.K. Balan said a dedicated festival complex would come up in time for the 25th IFFK.

Algerian filmmaker Rayhana, who won the audience poll award for her film I Still Hide to Smoke, dedicated her film to ‘‘all the women of India, Algeria and across the world.’’

‘‘India and Algeria are the same. We are brothers and sisters. We are free, but both of our countries have a lot of things that have to change,’’ said an emotional Rayhana.

Over the course of the week-long festival, 190 films from 65 countries were screened.