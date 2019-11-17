100-KW solar power project for Munderi govt. school

The Kannur District Panchayat signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SJVN, a mini Navaratna public sector company, for establishing a 100-KW solar power project at the Munderi Government Higher Secondary School here on Saturday.

The project was initiated under the Munderi Development Reinforcement Academic (MUDRA) plan envisaged by K.K. Ragesh, MP, and is executed as part of the company’s CSR initiatives. SJVN AGM Awadesh Prasad and District Panchayat Secretary V. Chandran signed the MoU at a function here.

The MoU was signed following discussions led by Mr. Ragesh and is one of the largest investments in the school education sector. The project is expected to help schools cut down on power expenses, generate revenue, and set a new footprint in the power generation sector.

The solar power unit is worth ₹67 lakh. The project is being implemented in conjunction with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) power grid. The board has to raise the transformer capacity for the purpose at the school.

With the completion of the plant, 500 units of electricity will be generated a day. A minimum of 400 units of power can be given to the KSEB. The MUDRA committee aims to fund a portion of the recurring costs of the school from the sale of power to the KSEB.

K.P. Jayabalan of the district panchayat education standing committee presided over the function. V.P. Chandran, District Panchayat Secretary; A. Pankajakshan, president, Munderi grama panchayat; E. Ratnakaran, principal; K. Mahija, district panchayat member; P.C. Ahmed Kutty, and V. Laxmanan, block member, attended the function.