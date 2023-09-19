HamberMenu
100 kg of pan masala seized

The seized tobacco products cost around ₹5 lakh in the market.

September 19, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a major crackdown, Excise officials seized 100 kg of pan masala during an inspection conducted on Tuesday.

The banned tobacco products were recovered from a house rented to migrant labourers at Arunoottimangalam in Mangad and a case has been filed under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) against Alauddin Nadaf.

“The stock was kept in sacks and it included around 300 packets of prohibited tobacco products. These are very popular among migrant labourers and known in the market by different names. Apart from these, other narcotic ingredients weighing around 10 kg were also seized,” said the officials.

The raid was carried out following a tip-off received by Assistant Excise Commissioner V. Robert. Excise Inspector T. Raju led the team. Deputy Excise Commissioner V. A. Pradeep said that surveillance will be stepped up in migrant labourer camps. The seized tobacco products cost around ₹5 lakh in the market.

