‘100 K Coders’ to prepare students from Malappuram for future technologies
The district panchayat has launched a project named ‘100 K Malappuram Coders’ aimed at introducing higher secondary students to future technologies. The project is being implemented in association with Edapt learning app.
The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is offering backup to the project, which will introduce the district’s children to Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, 3-D printing, virtual reality, and coding. The programme is being introduced online.
