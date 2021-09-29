100% internship placements for IIMK students

559 get internships at an average stipend of ₹2 lakh

Despite the COVID-19 scenario, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has successfully wrapped up the summer placements drive with 100% internship placements for its 25th batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP), 2nd batches of PGP Liberal Studies and Management, and PGP Finance by the third day of the recruitment week.

The cohort comprised 39% women candidates and 40% non-engineering candidates with an average 26 months of pre-MBA work experience, a news release said here on Wednesday.

The season attracted participation from 132 recruiters, including 64 new recruiters, who offered internships to 559 students, at an average stipend of ₹2 lakh, a 6.4% increase to the last year figures. The highest stipend was pegged at ₹3.74 lakh. The median stipend was recorded at ₹2 lakh with the top 50% of students securing an average stipend of ₹2.57 lakh.

Tremendous response

Debashis Chatterjee, director IIMK, said the ability to secure a broad mandate of offers amidst a challenging economic and business environment was possible due to an encouraging participation from recruiters and the support of the alumni. “We believe the tremendous response to summer placements is an optimistic omen to our forthcoming final placement season,” he said.

Qambar Abidi, Placements Chairperson, thanked the recruiters for their continued confidence in IIMK’s talent pool. “I am grateful to the IIMK alumni, who have been a pillar of enduring support to the institute, particularly in this pandemic-affected time,” he said.

Among the key highlights was participation from front-end investment banking and private equity and venture capitalists as well as top consulting companies. The 2021 drive saw a huge increase in participation from well-known companies and new recruiters, including Avendus Capital, Bain & Company, FinIQ Consulting, Johnson & Johnson, Loreal, Marico, Myntra, PepsiCo, Reliance and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance.

Sought-after roles

Sales and marketing, consulting and finance were the most sought-after roles on campus contributing up to 73% of the total offers.

The placement drive witnessed top recruiters, including Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Asian Paints, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Citibank, Deloitte USI, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, Google, JP Morgan Chase, Microsoft, PwC and TAS extending an aggregate of 146 offers to around 21% of the batch.

Sales and marketing contributed 25% of offers on campus and saw participation from firms like Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Coca Cola, HUL, ITC, Johnson & Johnson, Loreal, Lubrizol, Marico, Nestle, PepsiCo, Pidilite, Reckitt Benckiser and Samsung among others.

More than 22% of the students were offered internships in the consulting domain.