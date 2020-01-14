100 houses for plantation workers in Wayanad

T.P. Ramakrishnan, Minister for Excise and Labour, has said that 100 houses would be built for the plantation workers in the district.

Speaking after inaugurating the family meet of Kalpetta block panchayat Life Mission beneficiaries, Mr. Ramakrishnan said a special project, similar to the Life Mission project, would be constituted for the purpose.

A sum of ₹4 crore from the Corporate Social Responsibility fund of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd would be utilised for the project, Mr.Ramakrishnan said.

Discussions with planters were under way to obtain land for executing the project and it would be launched as land was made available, the Minister said.

Mr. Ramakrishnan also inaugurated the newly constructed form store of the government printing department at Meppadi. C.K. Saseendran, MLA, presided over the functions.