100 houses for plantation workers in Wayanad

T.P. Ramakrishnan, Minister for Excise and Labour, has said that 100 houses would be built for the plantation workers in the district.
Speaking after inaugurating the family meet of Kalpetta block panchayat Life Mission beneficiaries, Mr. Ramakrishnan said a special project, similar to the Life Mission project, would be constituted for the purpose.
A sum of ₹4 crore from the Corporate Social Responsibility fund of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd would be utilised for the project, Mr.Ramakrishnan said.
Discussions with planters were under way to obtain land for executing the project and it would be launched as land was made available, the Minister said.
Mr. Ramakrishnan also inaugurated the newly constructed form store of the government printing department at Meppadi. C.K. Saseendran, MLA, presided over the functions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.