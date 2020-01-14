Kerala

100 houses for plantation workers in Wayanad

T.P .Ramakrishnan, Minister for Excise and Labour, interacting with the beneficiaries of the Life Mission Housing Scheme of Kalpetta block panchayat at their family meet at Kalpetta on Monday.

T.P .Ramakrishnan, Minister for Excise and Labour, interacting with the beneficiaries of the Life Mission Housing Scheme of Kalpetta block panchayat at their family meet at Kalpetta on Monday.  

more-in

₹4 crore from Bevco’s CSR fund to be utilised for the project

T.P. Ramakrishnan, Minister for Excise and Labour, has said that 100 houses would be built for the plantation workers in the district.

Speaking after inaugurating the family meet of Kalpetta block panchayat Life Mission beneficiaries, Mr. Ramakrishnan said a special project, similar to the Life Mission project, would be constituted for the purpose.

A sum of ₹4 crore from the Corporate Social Responsibility fund of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd would be utilised for the project, Mr.Ramakrishnan said.

Discussions with planters were under way to obtain land for executing the project and it would be launched as land was made available, the Minister said.

Mr. Ramakrishnan also inaugurated the newly constructed form store of the government printing department at Meppadi. C.K. Saseendran, MLA, presided over the functions.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
public housing
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 12:43:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/100-houses-for-plantation-workers-in-wayanad/article30562222.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY