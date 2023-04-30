100 episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ celebrated  

April 30, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOLLAM

The celebration as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ completing 100 episodes was held at Gandhibhavan, Pathanapuram, on Sunday. Gandhi Bhavan, a charitable institution, was one of the two centers selected in the district for the celebrations. BJP State general secretary P. Sudhir inaugurated the celebrations while BJP Kollam district secretary K.R. Radhakrishnan, Pathanapuram mandal president A.R. Arun, Ramya Krishnan, Gandhibhavan vice chairman P.S. Amalraj, and trustee K. Udayakumar, also spoke on the occasion.