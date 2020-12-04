100 days to NTC employees’ strike

The ongoing indefinite strike of the employees of the National Textile Corporation (NTC)’s Vijayamohini mills in Thiruvananthapuram completed 100 days on Friday.

All the major trade unions, including CITU, INTUC and BMS, are participating in the joint protest, demanding the reopening of the mills. The unions alleged that the Centre is planning to gradually shut down the mills by keeping them non-functional and by cutting their salaries.

The 23 spinning mills of the NTC, under the Union Textile Ministry, have remained closed since March, despite the Centre granting permission for factories and industries to open in May. This includes the five spinning mills located in Kerala—Vijayamohini Mills in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Lekshmi Mill and Alagappa Textiles in Thrissur, and the CS&W Mills in Kannur and Mahe.

Around 2,300 workers and 150 other employees depend on the mills for their livelihood. However, recent moves of the Corporation, including an order to use up all pending stock of raw materials and the plans to surrender the bank guarantee provided to the Kerala State Electricity Board, have raised fears among employees of a planned shutdown of the mills.

INTUC State general secretary V.J. Joseph inaugurated the protest on the 100th day at the Vijayamohini mills. CITU Secretary M.T. Antony presided over. BMS district vice president Jothish delivered the keynote address.