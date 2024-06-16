ADVERTISEMENT

100-day dance festival concludes in Thrissur 

Published - June 16, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Thrissur

Dancers honoured with lifetime achievement awards

The Hindu Bureau

Bharath Nritholsav, a 100-day dance festival, organised by the Peringottukara Devasthanam concluded on Sunday. The festival, inaugurated by dancer and Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Mallika Sarabhai on March 9, entered the record of the Universal Record Forum for the longest dance festival.

Ms. Sarabhai and other artistes such as Padma Subramanyam; Chitra Visweswaran; Kalamandalam Gopi; Darshana Jhaveri; Manju Bhargavi; Mysore B. Nagaraj; Kala Vijayan; Methil Devika; Gopika Varma; Gobinda Saikia; Venu G; Lekha Thankachi; and Kalamandalam Prabhakaran were honoured with lifetime achievement awards at the concluding function.

Around 2,000 artistes participated in the 100-day dance festival organised in connection with the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of former Devasthanapathi Damodara Swamy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US