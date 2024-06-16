GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

100-day dance festival concludes in Thrissur 

Dancers honoured with lifetime achievement awards

Published - June 16, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Bharath Nritholsav, a 100-day dance festival, organised by the Peringottukara Devasthanam concluded on Sunday. The festival, inaugurated by dancer and Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Mallika Sarabhai on March 9, entered the record of the Universal Record Forum for the longest dance festival.

Ms. Sarabhai and other artistes such as Padma Subramanyam; Chitra Visweswaran; Kalamandalam Gopi; Darshana Jhaveri; Manju Bhargavi; Mysore B. Nagaraj; Kala Vijayan; Methil Devika; Gopika Varma; Gobinda Saikia; Venu G; Lekha Thankachi; and Kalamandalam Prabhakaran were honoured with lifetime achievement awards at the concluding function.

Around 2,000 artistes participated in the 100-day dance festival organised in connection with the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of former Devasthanapathi Damodara Swamy.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.