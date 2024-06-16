100-day dance festival concludes in Thrissur 

Bharath Nritholsav, a 100-day dance festival, organised by the Peringottukara Devasthanam concluded on Sunday. The festival, inaugurated by dancer and Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Mallika Sarabhai on March 9, entered the record of the Universal Record Forum for the longest dance festival.

Ms. Sarabhai and other artistes such as Padma Subramanyam; Chitra Visweswaran; Kalamandalam Gopi; Darshana Jhaveri; Manju Bhargavi; Mysore B. Nagaraj; Kala Vijayan; Methil Devika; Gopika Varma; Gobinda Saikia; Venu G; Lekha Thankachi; and Kalamandalam Prabhakaran were honoured with lifetime achievement awards at the concluding function.

Around 2,000 artistes participated in the 100-day dance festival organised in connection with the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of former Devasthanapathi Damodara Swamy.