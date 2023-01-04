100-day action plan to kick off on February 10

January 04, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The third 100-day action plan of the government is being scheduled to begin on February 10 so as to be completed on May 20, the second anniversary of the LDF government.

A meeting to plan the programme was held on Wednesday. It was chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Chief Secretary and other bureaucrats heading various departments participated in the meeting.

Chairing the meeting, Mr. Vijayan said that all projects which were announced in the 2022-23 Budget should be implemented . Every department should ensure maximum participation in the 100-day action plan and all programmes should be carried out with total people’s participation

The first 100-day action plan of the second LDF Government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan had kicked off on June 11, 2021, during which 100 initiatives had been taken up.

The second 100-day action plan was initiated on February 10, 2022 and went on till May 20, 2022.

The 100-day action plan, which was announced as part of the first year celebrations of the Government, had implemented 1,557 programmes, an official release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said .