100-day action plan for State

Thiruvananthapuram

11 June 2021 23:21 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced a 100-day ambitious developmental action plan to tide over the COVID-19-triggered economic slowdown.

He announced major public work construction projects to create more jobs. The action plan also aimed at further increasing the State’s health care, education, production and skill building capacities. The government would create a knowledge-based economy. It would eradicate extreme poverty and provide housing for the homeless. He announced massive solid waste and raw sewage management schemes for cities.

The 100-day action plan includes projects worth Rs.2,464.92 crore.

