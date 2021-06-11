Kerala

100-day action plan for State

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced a 100-day ambitious developmental action plan to tide over the COVID-19-triggered economic slowdown.

He announced major public work construction projects to create more jobs. The action plan also aimed at further increasing the State’s health care, education, production and skill building capacities. The government would create a knowledge-based economy. It would eradicate extreme poverty and provide housing for the homeless. He announced massive solid waste and raw sewage management schemes for cities.

The 100-day action plan includes projects worth Rs.2,464.92 crore.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2021 11:23:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/100-day-action-plan-for-state/article34793080.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY