100-day action plan ahead of govt. anniversary

1,557 projects worth ₹17,183.89 cr. to be implemented

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced a 100-day action plan, in the lead up to the first anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in May.

The action plan is being announced close on the heels of completing a similar one announced last year. Mr. Vijayan said that the promises made in the previous action plan, which began on June 11 and ended on September 19 last year, had been completed successfully and the report placed before the public.

Under the new action plan, which will begin on February 10 and end on May 20, to coincide with the first anniversary, a total of 1,557 projects worth ₹17,183.89 crore have been announced. As part of this, the Kerala State Electricity Board will create 5,87,000 workdays, the Water Resources department will create 3,91,282 workdays and the Local Self-Government department 7,73,669 workdays.

Internet connection

The 100-day action plan began with the opening of new buildings for 53 government schools across the State. Internet connections will be provided to 100 economically backward families each in 140 Assembly constituencies and 30,000 government offices under the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) project. The project envisages an end to digital divide by providing high speed internet connection to rural areas.

Under the LIFE project, 20,000 individual houses and three flat complexes will be inaugurated during this 100-day period. Microplans for the survey to identify the poorest five lakh families in the State will be published. Subiksha restaurants to provide food at affordable rates will be opened in all districts. Smart ration card project will be inaugurated. Title deeds will be provided to 15,000 landless persons. Digital surveying will be launched.

Organic farming

Organic farming will be taken up on 10,000 hectares of land. ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekk’ project to promote farming will be launched. Foundation stones will be laid for 23 new police stations. State special branch headquarters, a women and children-friendly police station and police research centre will be inaugurated.