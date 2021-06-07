₹100 crore sanctioned for developing Cherkala-Jalsoor road

Project included in Rebuild Kerala scheme with German financial assistance

An amount of ₹100 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the Cherkala-Jalsoor road, one of the important inter-State highways in the district.

C.H. Kunhambu, Uduma MLA, said the Cherkala-Jalsoor road had been included in the Rebuild Kerala project with German financial assistance.

He said that Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) has informed that this road, which was constructed in 2012, can be taken over and developed by KSTP.

The MLA said that the work would be tendered soon as per the terms of the OPBRC (Output and Performance Based Road Contract) under which the contractor would be responsible for maintaining the road completely for seven years.

The Cherkala-Jalsoor Inter-State is the first macadam tarring road in the district. The 39.138-km-long road from Cherkala Junction on National Highway 66 to Jalsoor in Karnataka was constructed by KSTP in 2012.

Mr. Kunhambu said a petition had been submitted to the Minister for Public Works pointing that road accidents had become a daily occurrence due to curves and bends on the stretch.