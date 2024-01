January 05, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has authorised the release of ₹100 crore for undertaking 75 works under the second Kuttanad package, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine said on Thursday. The works include strengthening the outer bunds and clearing the canals of accumulated silt and mud. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced the ₹2,447.6-crore second Kuttanad package on September 17, 2020.