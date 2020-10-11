₹100-cr. project to modernise Printing dept.

Multi-colour offset machine commissioned at the Government Press in Mannanthala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Thiruvananthapuram

11 October 2020 00:59 IST

CM inaugurates new multicolour offset printing machine at Mannanthala

The Printing Department will be modernised through a ₹100 crore project of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating the new multicolour offset printing machine installed at the Government Press at Mannanthala in the capital, through a video conference event. He also made the official declaration of the Printing Department winning the ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Advertising

Advertising

“We need to modernise the Printing Department in keeping with the changes in the printing industry as a whole. The inauguration of the new offset machine is part of these efforts. Through this, the printing jobs can be completed efficiently in less time. Textbooks, government diaries and lotteries can be printed here. Government departments, PSUs and universities can depend on the press," he said.

It has a capacity to print 32,000 copies per hour. The government expects to save on printing costs with the new system.

The offset machine was installed at a cost of ₹4.5 crore. The Mannanthala Press, working out of a 12,031 square feet building in a 15 acre plot is the biggest of the government’s presses in the State.

Three hundred employees work in three shifts at the press.