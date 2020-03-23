Kerala

₹100 cr. for waste management

Thrissur Corpn. Budget shows a revenue of ₹777.84 cr., expenditure of ₹740.02 cr.

The Thrissur Corporation’s Budget for 2020-21 has earmarked ₹100 crore for waste management. Deputy Mayor Rafi P. Jose presented the budget at the Thrissur Corporation council on Monday.

The Budget shows a revenue of ₹777.84 crore and expenditure of ₹740.02 crore.

Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan made the introductory speech.

Bio-waste treatment plants will be made mandatory at hotels, theatres and catering units. A sewage plant will be set up at ₹53.4 crore at Kokkale and another plant will be established at district hospital at ₹3.5 crore. One more plant at ₹3.1 crore will be set up at Ramavarmapuam.

An amount of ₹101 crore has been allocated for drinking water distribution. Infrastructure development will get ₹300 crore.

Other major allocations are: Overbridge at Divanji Corner (₹3 crore); North bus stand (₹1.5 crore); Sakthan Stand (₹5 crore) and for new bus stands at Puzhakkal and Ollukkara (₹3 crore). An amount of ₹3 crore has been earmarked for a skywalk at Sakthan Nagar. Foot-overbridge at North bus stand will get ₹50 lakh. A fund of ₹100 crore has been allocated for road development.

