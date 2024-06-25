GIFT a SubscriptionGift
100 cooperative societies from Kerala keen to export value-added farm produce, says Minister

Published - June 25, 2024 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 100 cooperative societies from Kerala have come forward to export value-added farm produce. It would be apart from the 30 societies with which agreement had been reached for exporting such produce, Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan said in Kochi on Tuesday.

He was addressing the media after flagging off the first container with 12 tonnes of value-added farm produce from the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal to the United States. The consignment included tea dust, coconut oil, frozen and dried tapioca with masala, dried jackfruit, tea, and vacuum-fried banana chips, from three societies. More such items will be exported in the coming days.

The export of such value-added items to the U.S. and Europe would invigorate the State’s agricultural sector and open up employment opportunities. Personnel from 30 cooperative societies were imparted training at Kumarakom. Financial help will be offered in the form of loans at 1% interest for amounts up to ₹2 crore, having seven years’ repayment tenure. This is inclusive of government subsidy. The amount ought to be used to build godowns and cold-storage facilities. A dedicated office will be readied in Kochi to coordinate the export process, while a Kothamangalam-based firm has been tasked with coordinating the process.

The items mulled for export in the next phase include mollasses, coconut milk, and passion fruit. More items that pass the quality test will be exported. Cooperative societies have so far readied 420 value-added farm produce. This could be a reason why Kerala was the sole Indian State to be invited for a meeting of cooperation ministers from 30 countries. The Kerala Bank had 823 branches at present, said Mr. Vasavan.

Dubai ship

He added that the State government was making efforts to launch a Kochi-Dubai passenger ship service. Two agencies have been selected for the purpose. Preliminary works worth ₹12 crore are under way for the launch of coastal cruise services from ports in the State to those in other States and countries. The cooperative sector will also be involved in tourism and export from the Vizhinjam port.

A total of 32 cranes have arrived from China at the port. T.V. Subhash, Registrarof Co-operative Societies, and M.G. Ramakrishnan, coordinator of exports, were present.

