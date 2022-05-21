100 Adivasi youths to be recruited in Excise force

133 civil excise officers complete training

As drug abuse has become rampant even in the tribal areas, 100 Adivasi youths will be appointed as Excise civil officers through special recruitments, Excise Minister M.V. Govindan has said.

“Flow of illegal drugs to the State has been on the rise. This has become an issue affecting the youth,” the Minister said while inaugurating the passing out parade of 133 civil Excise officers, including 126 women officers, on the parade ground of Excise Academy here on Saturday.

“Highly qualified youngsters have been joining the Excise department. They have the ability to modernise the department. Even as the majority of officers are working efficiently, a few corrupt officers are demeaning the department. Stringent action will be taken against them,” the Minister said.

State Excise Academy and Research Centre Principal K.K. Anil Kumar accompanied the Minister who distributed mementos to the trainees who excelled in their performance.

The Minister released working guidelines of the department after the function. As part of modernisation of the department, he also distributed 90 mm auto pistols to 60 officers.