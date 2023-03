March 10, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Thrissur

Around 100 acres of forests have been gutted in a wild fire that raged for the last four days at Marottichal and Mandamangalam areas of Thrissur district. It is reported that the fire started from the Chimmini forest area. The Forest department is trying to douse the blaze by creating fire line. Wild fires have been reported from areas near the Kuthiran tunnel too.