100 acres of fallow land to be brought under plough

The Agriculture Department, with the support of the Water Resources Department, is preparing farm over 100 acres of fallow land under the Banasura Sagar and Karapuzha irrigation projects in the district.

The project would be executed under the Subiksha Keralam project.

A joint meeting of the senior officials of various departments, chaired by C.K. Saseendran MLA, decided to use the fallow land in the Kalpetta Assembly constituency for the purpose.

The land would be used for the cultivation of rice, cool season vegetables, fodder, fruits, and ornamental plants.

The project would be executed through farmer self-help group groups or farmers’ collectives in the area.