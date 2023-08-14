10 years without a single day’s break, it’s celebration time for Avanavu Narayanan

August 14, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PALAKKAD

It is celebration time for artist Avanavu Narayanan. Last month, he passed a unique milestone in the world of art. Without a single day’s break, Mr. Narayanan has been sending his fresh work of art through WhatsApp since 2013. It has been a record indeed.

India Book of Records has recognised his feat. But his humility has made him not to ballyhoo this achievement. But his friends, who think otherwise, are honouring him on Tuesday afternoon at Sree Shankara Hall of Brahmaswom Math, Thrissur. Lyricist Rafeeque Ahamed will inaugurate the function. Writer P. Surendran will deliver the keynote address. Mr. Narayanan’s paintings will also be on display at the function.

“Sending a work of art every morning for the last 10 years, that too without a single day’s break, is quite an achievement and worth celebrating,” said C.J. Vincent, convener of the programme.

About 25,000 people get to see Mr. Narayanan’s daily paintings every day. It is being circulated widely in social media groups. “The feat testifies Mr. Narayanan’s dedication to the world of art,” said Mr. Vincent.

Started in 2013 as a technique to strengthen his weakness, Mr. Narayanan is today a master of water colour. Hundreds of art enthusiasts are wowing every day at his masterstroke in water colour.

“My objective has been to bring people closer to art, and thus create a culture of art appreciation among them. I wake up at 3.30 a.m. every day and do one or two painting, and broadcast one to my contacts and friends through WhatsApp,” said Mr. Narayanan.

His painting invariably finds a way into many groups not only on WhatsApp, but also on Facebook and Instagram. The daily reach is estimated to have crossed 25,000.

It took almost five years for the people to respond to Mr. Narayanan’s paintings. At first many ignored them. Today most of his paintings are creatively compelling.

“It’s a daily exercise for me. As a student of art, I have been excited to explore different areas through my daily venture,” he said.

He enters his studio every day without any premeditation. “Only after I take the brush, I think about the subject to draw. And never once did I face a dearth for a subject. I believe it could be divine,” he said.

Many accolades

An avid classical music aficionado, Mr. Narayanan likes to compare his art to Hindustani music. “Like Hindustani flute or sitar or sarod, it takes us to infinity.”

The winner of Kerala State Lalithakala Akademi Award in 2011 and 2014, Mr. Narayanan has also won the Raja Ravi Varma Award of Uttara Mekhala Kala Sahitya Vedi. He has held more than two dozen solo exhibitions in Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal.