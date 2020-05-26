10-year RI for ex-Kerala DSP, three others for murder bid

A special CBI court convicted a former Deputy SP and three others in Kerala of a murder bid on a police officer on suspicion of him leaking the news of a party organised by liquor barons attended by the police officers.

Apart from then Deputy SP Santhosh Nair, the Special Judge, Thiruvananthapuram, has also sentenced Jinda Ani, Container Santhosh and Penty Edwin (all private persons) to 10 years RI, CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur said here.

The court also ordered the convicts to pay ₹25,000 each (total ₹1 lakh) to the complainant, head constable Babu Kumar, who was stabbed multiple times in 2010 in Kollam with an intent to kill him.

The accused had suspected him of leaking information about the party which became a massive scandal because of the attendance of the four police officers and film stars in it.

The journalist who published the story for Mathrubhumi was also allegedly attacked. This case is under a separate trial.

The agency took over the case of the head constable on September 12, 2013, on the orders of the Kerala High Court on a writ petition filed by him. “It was alleged that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy in and around 2010 and in continuation of the same, attempted to murder Babu Kumar, Head Constable, Kerala police, by causing multiple stab injuries with a knife as revenge, as the victim reported about the alleged activities by police officials and cine stars, in the media,” Mr. Gaur said.

He said it was further alleged that one of the accused also manipulated the records and concealed/destroyed the knife, which was recovered through him.

The agency filed a chargesheet on November 21, 2014. The court has acquitted two accused.