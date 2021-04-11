Kerala

10-year-old girl saves toddler from drowning

Angel Maria with Anay  

Ten-year-old Angel Maria literally became the ‘guardian angel’ of three-year-old Anay on Sunday.

Anay, son of Linto, of Ramavarmapuram, fell into an irrigation canal near his house on Sunday afternoon while playing. While the other children screamed for help, Angel jumped into the swollen canal.

As water was released from the Peechi reservoir for irrigation, the flow was very strong. Though her leg was injured by sharp glass shards in the canal, Angel managed to rescue Anay. Angel, daughter of Joy Abraham, is a Class 4 student of Devamatha Public School.

