10 trains to and from Kerala cancelled

December 30, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As many as 10 trains to and from Kerala have been fully cancelled due to traffic regulations for construction works associated with the commissioning of the third line between Hasanparthi and Uppal in South Central Railway, said a release issued by the Southern Railway on Saturday.

The cancelled trains are Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Weekly Express of December 30 and January 6, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Millennium Weekly Express of January 2 and January 9, Barauni-Ernakulam Raptisagar Weekly Express of January 1 and 8, Ernakulam-Barauni Raptisagar Weekly Express of January 5 and 12, Gorakhpur-Kochuveli Raptisagar Triweekly Express of January 4, 5, 7, 11 and 12, Kochuveli-Gorakhpur Raptisagar Triweekly Express of January 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10, Korba-Kochuveli Biweekly Express of January 3, Kochuveli-Korba Biweekly Express of January 1, Bilaspur-Tirunelveli Weekly Express of January 2 and 9 and Tirunelveli-Bilaspur Weekly Express of December 31 and January 7.