10 test positive in Kollam

Ten persons, including a one-year-old child, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday.
Among them, eight persons are from abroad, one is from Hyderabad and the last one has no travel history. The patients include two persons from Kuwait, two from Qatar, two from Dammam, and one each from Dubai and Moscow. The cases were reported from Arinallur, Karungappally, Moothakara, Thodiyoor, Mylakkad, Nilamel, Kuttivattam, and Pattazhy.
COVID in one-year-old
The one-year-old from Arinallur is the son of a person who was tested SARS-CoV-2 positive on July 4 and they had travelled from Hyderabad. The 27-year-old Karunagapplly resident had travelled with her two-year-old son from Dammam, reaching Kollam on June 11. Another 26-year-old from Karungappally has no travel history and she was tested positive while undergoing treatment for other ailments.
While the 41-year-old Moothakara resident had arrived from Dubai on June 21, the 47-year-old Thodiyoor resident had travelled from Kuwait, reaching Kollam on June 25.
The 38-year-old Mylakkad resident from Qatar and 40-year-old Kuttivattam resident from Kuwait had reached on June 26 and June 30 respectively.
The 21-year-old Nilamel resident had arrived in Kollam on June 16 travelling from Moscow. The 49-year-old Pattazhy resident had reached Kollam on June 16 from Qatar.
