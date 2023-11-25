HamberMenu
10 taken into custody for protesting against Navakerala Sadas

The detained were IYC and KSU activists

November 25, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Saturday took into custody 10 persons including Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers who resorted to road protests in two different spots against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Navakerala Sadas in Kozhikode district. 

Six of them, including KSU district president V.T. Soorej, were detained from Eranhipalam when they were reportedly preparing to wave black flag against Mr. Vijayan. They were later taken to the Nadakkavu police station. 

Four others, including a woman activist, were taken into custody when they resorted to a black flag protest near Koyilandy. The incident took place when the Chief Minister was on his way to a Balussery after the outreach programme at Koyilandy.

There was also a similar nature of protest by Youth Congress activists against the Chief Minister at Elathoor on Friday evening. In the wake of the fresh incidents, police deployment was strengthened on the routes to the selected venues. 

