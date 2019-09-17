10 sites in Ashtamudi to conserve pearl spot and yellow clam

The Fisheries Department has identified 10 sites in Ashtamudi Lake to conserve pearl spot and yellow clam (Paphia malabarica), India’s only Marine Stewardship Council-certified fisheries.

The first phase of the ₹1.9-crore project, which also aims to protect the Ramsar site and upgrade the socio-economic conditions of inland fishers, is expected to take off next month.

“As part of the project we will cordon off five sites for fish seed ranching and five others for clam relaying to augment production. Then, mangrove saplings will be planted on different stretches across the shore covering 10 km since they provide ideal breeding grounds,” Fisheries Deputy Director Geethakumari told The Hindu.

Ten panchayats — Neendakara, Chavara Thekkumbhagam, Thevalakkara, East Kallada, West Kallada, Munroe Thuruthu, Perayam, Perinadu, Panayam, Thrikkaruva — and Kollam Corporation will have protected areas as part of the project.

The project will be implemented with the support of local fishers and the department is planning to conduct a string of awareness sessions to help them adapt to conservation measures.

“Fishers are the major beneficiaries of this project as it will eventually accelerate their socio-economic growth,” Ms. Geethakumari said.

There has been a steep decline in fish yield from Ashtamudi over the years and according to fishers, many pricey varieties are now totally missing. “The piscean population in the lake had gone down due to many factors and this conservation project has been conceived as a blanket solution,” she says.

The sites have been selected after multiple surveys to find the most suitable habitats for replenishing the fish stock.

“We consider a number of parameters, including depth and water temperature to identify the sites. Then the sites will be assessed by a technical committee to cross-check the feasibility. And we have almost completed other official procedures including getting approval from the panchayats,” she says.

All the fish ranching and clam relaying sites will have an area of two hectares and the department will demarcate the sites to ensure that no boats are entering. Strong enforcement measures will be taken to prevent poaching and the sites will be under the continuous surveillance of the department.