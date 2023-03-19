10 sewage plants will be commissioned in the State by May 31: Minister

March 19, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Reiterating the State government’s commitment to expand its network of waste treatment plants, Minister for Local Self Governments M.B.Rajesh has said that 10 sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be commissioned in the State by May 31. He was speaking after inaugurating the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation’s development seminar for the 2023-24 financial year here on Sunday.

Early in January, the Minister had taken along leaders of various parties for a visit to the treatment plant at Muttathara as part of the efforts to allay concerns regarding such plants in their vicinity. He has maintained that vested interests are attempting to torpedo the State’s scientific waste management initiatives by making use of misunderstandings among the public regarding waste treatment plants. Some elements have been campaigning against the user fee for Haritha Karma Sena for their waste management services, he said.

Regarding the recent fire at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant, he said that waste had piled up at the plant over a period of more than a decade. There has been failure in implementing solid waste management rules, as well is in following them. Out of the 750 flat complexes in Kochi city, treatment facilities for biodegradable waste are present only in 515 flats. Enforcement squads have been formed in all districts to ensure that waste management rules are being followed everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr.Rajesh said that a commission consisting of experts will be formed to formulate a comprehensive urban policy to tackle issues that have cropped up due to rapid urbanisation. Mayor Arya Rajendran presided over the function. General Education Minister V.Sivankutty, Deputy Mayor P.K.Raju, standing committee chairpersons and councillors were present.