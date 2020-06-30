10 p.m.-5 a.m. night curfew from today

Citizens could expect a one-hour relaxation in night curfew from July 1 as part of the Unlock Phase II guidelines issued by the Central government.

The police have advanced the ban on the movement of people and vehicles from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. giving a breather to latenight shoppers, retail trade and takeaway businesses. However, not more than five people would be allowed inside a shop at a time. Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta told The Hindu that the State government would follow the Centre’s guidelines to prevent COVID-19 spread.

The government would continue the current system of notifying containment zones based on the local pandemic situation and pattern of spread if any.

Mr. Mehta also accorded District Collectors considerable latitude in imposing additional restrictions in containment zones to prevent the spread of the disease.

Educational institutions, metro rail service, gymnasiums, swimming pools, bars and auditoriums in the State would remain closed at least until July 31.

Officials said the Centre had accorded States the freedom to tighten restrictions further. However, it could not close borders or impede the movement of freight.

Curbs relaxed

The Centre has lifted the restrictions on the inter-State and intra-State movement of people and goods. It has also stressed that citizens would not require to seek prior permission, approval or an e-permit to travel between States.

Ideally, the State government wanted people aspiring to travel to Kerala to register themselves on the COVID-19 Jagrata portal maintained by the Department on Non-Resident Keralite Affairs to inform its containment strategy. It was likely to consult the Centre on the issue.

The government would push ahead with its targeted containment strategy to prevent the spread of the infection. It would enforce strict perimeter control in containment zones.