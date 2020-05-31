10 new COVID-19 cases in Kasaragod

Kasaragod

31 May 2020 20:49 IST

Seven test positive in Kannur

Ten persons who had returned from Maharashtra tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod district on Sunday.

District Medical Officer V. Ramdas said all the infected persons were men. They included four from Mangalpadi panchayat, two from Madhur, and one each from Mogralputhur and Kasaragod municipality.

A total of 3,691 persons are under observation in the district. Of them, 3,083 are in home quarantine.

In Kannur

Seven more persons have been tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur.

While four of them returned from abroad, three came from from other States, said T.V. Subhash, District Collector, on Sunday.

Those affected were a 19-year-old woman, a native of Muzhappilangad; a 38-year-old man from Iritty; an 18-year-old from Thalassery; a 44-year-old Kadambur native; a 25-year-old from Muzhakkunnu; a 58-year-old from Alakkode and a 23-year-old from Kottayam (Malabar).

There are now 9,459 persons under observation in the district.