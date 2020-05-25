Kerala

10 more test positive in Kannur

Two remand prisoners among infected

The number of COVID-19 patients continues to increase in Kannur with 10 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.

While five of the them came from abroad, the remaining five, including two remand prisoners, contracted the infection through contact.

The Health Department has sounded caution after the prisoners, a 33-year-old man from Cherukunnu and a 49-year-old man from Cherupuzha, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. It is not clear how they contracted the disease.

All their primary contacts, including police personnel at Kannapuram and Cherupuzha police stations, have been asked to go into quarantine.

Similarly, a magistrate and other officials at the Kannur District Court have also been asked to go into quarantine.

The district currently has 10,975 people under observation. Of them, 10,838 are in home quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have expressed concern over people not following physical-distancing norms at shops and workplaces. They urged people to wear masks and ensure physical distancing.

