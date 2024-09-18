10 more test negative for Nipah in Malappuram

Ten more persons from the district who tested for Nipah virus were found negative on Wednesday. They included the close relatives of the 24-year-old man from Wandoor who died of Nipah and the doctor who treated him, said Minister for Health Veena George.

So far, all the 26 persons whose serum samples were collected have been tested negative for Nipah in the district.

Eleven more persons were included on the contact list of the Nipah victim on Wednesday. Five of them were in high risk category, said Ms. George.

Top health officials in the State reviewed the Nipah situation in the evening. Of the 266 persons on the Nipah victim’s contact list, 81 are health workers. While 176 are on primary contact list, 90 are in secondary contact category. As many as 133 on primary contact list are in high risk category.

Two persons were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, with symptoms on Wednesday. The hospital is currently treating six persons. MES Medical College Hospital at Perinthalmanna has 21 patients.

As many as 1,044 houses in Mampad, Tiruvali and Wandoor panchayats were covered in a field survey on Wednesday. District Medical Officer R. Renuka said that health workers had so far reached out to 7,953 houses after the man who died at MES Medical College on September 9 was found Nipah positive.

Dr. Renuka said that 19 fever cases were reported on Wednesday. A total of 175 fever cases were reported in the last three days.