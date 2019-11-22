10 more panchayats in Kottayam set to be fallow-land free

Scripting a new story in the annals of the State’s agriculture sector, 10 more panchayats in Kottayam are set to become fallow-land-free from next farming season onward.

According to officials, plans are afoot to expand farming to the remaining paddy fields in 10 local bodies from Kallara to Thrikkodithanam in the coming Punja season. With this, Kottayam is also set to top the list of districts in terms of restoration of fallow paddy fields.

Methran Kayal

As per official estimates, paddy farming has been extended to about 1696.6 hectares in the district over a period of three years since the restoration of the Methran Kayal polders in Kumarakom.

Officials attribute this renewed interest in paddy cultivation primarily to the efforts of the Meenachilar-Meenantharayaaar-Kodooraar River Linking Programme.

“During the period, a financial aid of ₹63.4 crore has been disbursed towards the sector. For the current season, our original plan was to bring 450 more hectares under the plough, but given the current trend, we may be able to raise this limit to at least 800 hectares,” says Bose Joseph, principal agricultural officer, Kottayam.

Fourth year

Meanwhile, the authorities commenced paddy cultivation in the Methran Kayal polders at Kumarakom for the fourth consecutive year on Friday.

Officials said paddy would be cultivated in the whole 417 acres comprising the polder this season, with the cooperation of farmers and various organisations. As part of it, the department has distributed Uma D-1 variety of seeds to the farmers free of cost.

Paddy cultivation resumed at the Methran Kayal polders in November, 2016 after a gap of nearly a decade.

Cultivation in the polders faced disruptions after a UAE-based company acquired 378 acres for developing a tourism promotion facility.

With the proposal triggering a controversy over allegations of conflict of interest and procedural violations, the present State government decided to resume paddy cultivation here.