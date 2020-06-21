10 more in virus-infected list

Alappuzha

21 June 2020 21:02 IST

Total count in Alappuzha now is 92

The district reported 10 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday. According to officials, all the new cases are imported—five from Tamil Nadu and another five from abroad.

Four of a family—husband, wife and two girls—came to the district in a private vehicle from Chennai on June 18. Another person from Tamil Nadu is a 57-year-old man hailing from Kanjikuzhy who reached the district in a private vehicle on June 3.

Those found positive among foreign returnees include a man hailing from Kumarapuram who came from Kuwait on June 13. Two persons, a 52-year-old native of Punnapra and a Palamel native, came from Kuwait on June 11.

The ninth patient, a young man from Nooranad, came from Dubai in the UAE on June 10. Another Nooranad native who tested positive reached the district from Bahrain on June 6.

Of the patients, seven have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, and three persons to Taluk Hospital, Haripad.

Meanwhile, 10 people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 have tested negative for the virus. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district now stands at 92.