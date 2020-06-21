10 more in virus-infected list

The district reported 10 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday. According to officials, all the new cases are imported—five from Tamil Nadu and another five from abroad.
Four of a family—husband, wife and two girls—came to the district in a private vehicle from Chennai on June 18. Another person from Tamil Nadu is a 57-year-old man hailing from Kanjikuzhy who reached the district in a private vehicle on June 3.
Those found positive among foreign returnees include a man hailing from Kumarapuram who came from Kuwait on June 13. Two persons, a 52-year-old native of Punnapra and a Palamel native, came from Kuwait on June 11.
The ninth patient, a young man from Nooranad, came from Dubai in the UAE on June 10. Another Nooranad native who tested positive reached the district from Bahrain on June 6.
Of the patients, seven have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, and three persons to Taluk Hospital, Haripad.
Meanwhile, 10 people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 have tested negative for the virus. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district now stands at 92.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath